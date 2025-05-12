Breaking News in Sports: NFL Season Opener, MLB Shuffles, and NBA Surprises

The NFL announced its 2025 season opener featuring the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys. This matchup is set for September 4 on NBC, with the full schedule release imminent.

The Colorado Rockies ended their losing streak with a 9-3 win against the Padres but fired manager Bud Black and coach Mike Redmond afterward. Warren Schaeffer and Clint Hurdle are named interim replacements.

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is considering his future with the Milwaukee Bucks. Additionally, Michael Jordan will join NBC's NBA coverage, providing insights starting this fall.

