Breaking News in Sports: NFL Season Opener, MLB Shuffles, and NBA Surprises

The NFL's 2025 regular season kicks off with Eagles hosting Cowboys. Rockies win a game and announce managerial changes. Giannis Antetokounmpo considers leaving the Bucks. Michael Jordan joins NBC’s NBA coverage. Packers sign Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma. McIlroy aims for PGA Championship glory. NHL fines Domi for boarding Barkov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:29 IST
The NFL announced its 2025 season opener featuring the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys. This matchup is set for September 4 on NBC, with the full schedule release imminent.

The Colorado Rockies ended their losing streak with a 9-3 win against the Padres but fired manager Bud Black and coach Mike Redmond afterward. Warren Schaeffer and Clint Hurdle are named interim replacements.

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is considering his future with the Milwaukee Bucks. Additionally, Michael Jordan will join NBC's NBA coverage, providing insights starting this fall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

