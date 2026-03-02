Left Menu

Friendly Fire Mishap: US F-15E Strike Eagles Downed Over Kuwait

Three US F-15E Strike Eagles were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti defenses during active combat over Kuwait as part of Operation Epic Fury. All aircrew members safely ejected and were recovered unharmed. The incident is currently under investigation by US CENTCOM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:39 IST
In a startling incident, three US F-15E Strike Eagles were downed on March 1 over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire mishap during active combat missions under Operation Epic Fury.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the fighter jets were mistakenly targeted by Kuwaiti air defenses. Fortunately, all six aircrew members ejected safely and have been recovered in stable condition.

The cause of this unfortunate incident is currently under investigation by US CENTCOM to gather more details and prevent future occurrences.

