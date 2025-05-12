Left Menu

India-Pakistan Ceasefire Revives IPL

After a week-long suspension due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to resume on May 17 following the announcement of a ceasefire. The BCCI has decided to continue the tournament after extensive consultations with government and security agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:33 IST
India-Pakistan Ceasefire Revives IPL
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to return on May 17 as a ceasefire has been declared between India and Pakistan. The suspension was enforced for a week due to escalating tensions between the two nations.

The decision to resume the tournament was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). After engaging in extensive consultations with both government and security agencies, the BCCI has chosen to proceed.

This announcement comes as a relief to cricket enthusiasts worldwide, as the IPL is a major event in the cricket calendar attracting fans from across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025