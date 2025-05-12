India-Pakistan Ceasefire Revives IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to return on May 17 as a ceasefire has been declared between India and Pakistan. The suspension was enforced for a week due to escalating tensions between the two nations.

The decision to resume the tournament was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). After engaging in extensive consultations with both government and security agencies, the BCCI has chosen to proceed.

This announcement comes as a relief to cricket enthusiasts worldwide, as the IPL is a major event in the cricket calendar attracting fans from across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)