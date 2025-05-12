India-Pakistan Ceasefire Revives IPL
After a week-long suspension due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to resume on May 17 following the announcement of a ceasefire. The BCCI has decided to continue the tournament after extensive consultations with government and security agencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:33 IST
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to return on May 17 as a ceasefire has been declared between India and Pakistan. The suspension was enforced for a week due to escalating tensions between the two nations.
The decision to resume the tournament was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). After engaging in extensive consultations with both government and security agencies, the BCCI has chosen to proceed.
This announcement comes as a relief to cricket enthusiasts worldwide, as the IPL is a major event in the cricket calendar attracting fans from across the globe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement