Tributes Pour In as Virat Kohli Retires from Test Cricket, Leaving an Indelible Legacy

Cricket legends Steve Smith and Kane Williamson pay tribute to Virat Kohli as he retires from Test cricket. Kohli's journey was marked by impressive statistics and an unwavering impact on the game. His departure leaves the Indian team without a vital, experienced leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:31 IST
Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson (Photo: kane_s_w/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Cricketing icons Steve Smith and Kane Williamson have expressed heartfelt tributes to Virat Kohli, as he steps away from Test cricket. Kohli, known for his relentless drive and exceptional skill, has left a mark that transcends statistics, according to Williamson, a longtime competitor.

Kane Williamson, Kohli's rival since their Under-19 cricket days, took to Instagram, praising Kohli's authentic presence throughout his career and wishing him well in his future endeavors. Echoing these sentiments, Smith also lauded Kohli on social media for his remarkable Test career.

Over 14 years, Kohli has been a cornerstone of India's Test lineup, accumulating 9,230 runs, including 30 centuries. His departure signifies the end of an era, leaving India to fill the void of a stalwart who played under immense pressure. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

