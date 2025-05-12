Left Menu

Jakob Ingebrigtsen's Racing Future in Jeopardy Due to Achilles Injury

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen is likely to delay his outdoor season due to an Achilles injury, potentially missing the Diamond League meet in Norway. The 24-year-old is also involved in a highly publicised trial involving allegations against his father. The trial is expected to conclude mid-May.

Norwegian Olympic 5,000 meters champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen might miss the start of his outdoor season, and potentially his home Diamond League event, due to an Achilles injury. Reports emerged on Monday detailing the athlete's recent setbacks, citing a strained Achilles tendon forcing a postponement of his altitude training camp.

According to Espen Skoland, Ingebrigtsen's spokesperson, the injury management is cautious, aiming to prevent further damage. The Bislett Games, originally scheduled for June 12, could see the absence of Ingebrigtsen, a repeating 1,500 meters champion, if recovery does not progress as hoped.

Ingebrigtsen is slated to compete against rivals such as Britain's Josh Kerr in July in the London Diamond League. Additionally, he remains embroiled in a trial concerning allegations of abuse lodged against his father, Gjert Ingebrigtsen. As he navigates personal and professional challenges, the trial's outcome remains pending with a conclusion anticipated by May 15.

