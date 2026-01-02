Norway Accelerates Towards an Electric Future with Tesla Leading the Charge

Norway is spearheading the European shift towards fully electric vehicles, as recent data reveals an astonishing 95.9% of new car registrations being electric in 2025. With Tesla leading the charge, Norway solidifies its status as a global leader in the transition from fossil fuel cars.

Tax incentives have been pivotal in this shift, with Norway seeing a record 179,549 new EVs registered, marking a significant 40% increase from 2024. Tesla, claiming a 19.1% market share, dominated the market for the fifth year, with the Model Y being particularly popular.

With EV taxes on the rise, Norway is poised for further changes, slated to add up to $5,000 in value-added tax on EVs from 2026. This, combined with increased taxes on petrol and diesel vehicles, signals Norway's strategic commitment to reducing carbon emissions by making traditional vehicles less financially viable.