Left Menu

Trailblazing Jockey Rachael Blackmore Retires

Rachael Blackmore, the pioneering female jockey who made history by winning the Grand National in 2021, has announced her immediate retirement from racing. Over her career, she achieved 18 wins at the Cheltenham Festival, including the prestigious Gold Cup, and a total of 575 victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:56 IST
Trailblazing Jockey Rachael Blackmore Retires
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Trailblazing jockey Rachael Blackmore has announced her immediate retirement from racing, marking the end of an illustrious and ground-breaking career. In 2021, Blackmore made history as the first female jockey to win the Grand National, riding Minella Times to victory at Aintree.

Blackmore expressed mixed emotions about her decision, stating, "I feel the time is right. I'm sad but incredibly grateful for what my life has been for the past 16 years." Reflecting on her career, she expressed a sense of luck and gratitude for the opportunities she had.

In addition to her Grand National victory, Blackmore won the Cheltenham Gold Cup a year later on A Plus Tard, contributing to her 18 Cheltenham Festival wins and career total of 575 victories. The former aspiring veterinarian remarked, "To have been in the right place at the right time with the right people" was key to her success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025