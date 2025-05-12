Trailblazing Jockey Rachael Blackmore Retires

Trailblazing jockey Rachael Blackmore has announced her immediate retirement from racing, marking the end of an illustrious and ground-breaking career. In 2021, Blackmore made history as the first female jockey to win the Grand National, riding Minella Times to victory at Aintree.

Blackmore expressed mixed emotions about her decision, stating, "I feel the time is right. I'm sad but incredibly grateful for what my life has been for the past 16 years." Reflecting on her career, she expressed a sense of luck and gratitude for the opportunities she had.

In addition to her Grand National victory, Blackmore won the Cheltenham Gold Cup a year later on A Plus Tard, contributing to her 18 Cheltenham Festival wins and career total of 575 victories. The former aspiring veterinarian remarked, "To have been in the right place at the right time with the right people" was key to her success.

