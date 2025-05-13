Record-Breaking Feats Shine at Khelo India Youth Games
Sprinter Aditya Pisal set a new record at the Khelo India Youth Games, clocking 10.62 seconds in the 100m. Uttar Pradesh's Kadir Khan also broke the 400m record. In weightlifting, Uttar Pradesh's Tushar Chaudhary set new records. Rajasthan cyclists and Haryana wrestlers showcased dominant performances, while Odisha triumphed in girls' hockey.
- Country:
- India
Aditya Pisal emerged as a standout athlete at the Khelo India Youth Games, achieving a record time of 10.62 seconds in the 100m sprint, enhancing Maharashtra's medal tally on a sweltering day. His performance surpassed the previous record set by Sadanand Kumar in 2022.
Uttar Pradesh's Kadir Khan demonstrated exceptional athleticism by breaking the 400m record twice in a span of 24 hours, securing gold with a time of 47.34 seconds. Meanwhile, Tushar Chaudhary from Uttar Pradesh impressed in weightlifting, surpassing existing clean & jerk and total lift records to claim victory.
Haryana showed wrestling prowess, capturing four golds in the U-17 categories. Odisha succeeded in girls' hockey after a shootout, and Rajasthan cyclists grabbed a majority of medals in the Time Trial events. The event was marked by thrilling performances across various sports disciplines.
(With inputs from agencies.)