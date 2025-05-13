Record-Breaking Feats Shine at Khelo India Youth Games

Aditya Pisal emerged as a standout athlete at the Khelo India Youth Games, achieving a record time of 10.62 seconds in the 100m sprint, enhancing Maharashtra's medal tally on a sweltering day. His performance surpassed the previous record set by Sadanand Kumar in 2022.

Uttar Pradesh's Kadir Khan demonstrated exceptional athleticism by breaking the 400m record twice in a span of 24 hours, securing gold with a time of 47.34 seconds. Meanwhile, Tushar Chaudhary from Uttar Pradesh impressed in weightlifting, surpassing existing clean & jerk and total lift records to claim victory.

Haryana showed wrestling prowess, capturing four golds in the U-17 categories. Odisha succeeded in girls' hockey after a shootout, and Rajasthan cyclists grabbed a majority of medals in the Time Trial events. The event was marked by thrilling performances across various sports disciplines.

