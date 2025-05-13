Left Menu

Alcaraz and Paolini Shine in Italian Open Thrillers

Carlos Alcaraz overcame a tough challenge from Karen Khachanov to reach the Italian Open quarterfinals, setting up a rematch with Jack Draper. In a notable women's quarterfinal, Jasmine Paolini rallied to become the first Italian woman to reach the semifinals in Rome since 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:58 IST
Alcaraz and Paolini Shine in Italian Open Thrillers
Carlos Alcaraz
  • Country:
  • Italy

Carlos Alcaraz fought hard for a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win against Karen Khachanov, securing a spot in the Italian Open quarterfinals. Alcaraz, who wore a black leg brace, expressed his pride in overcoming physical challenges to clinch the victory.

The Spaniard now prepares for a rematch with Jack Draper, after improving to a 5-0 career record against Khachanov. Alcaraz's concentration on clay remains impressive, holding a 12-1 season record.

In women's action, Jasmine Paolini achieved a comeback victory against Diana Shnaider, becoming the first Italian woman to reach the Rome semifinals since Sara Errani in 2014. Paolini attributes her turnaround to support from Errani, reflecting the passionate support of a cheering home crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025