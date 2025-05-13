Alcaraz and Paolini Shine in Italian Open Thrillers

Carlos Alcaraz fought hard for a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win against Karen Khachanov, securing a spot in the Italian Open quarterfinals. Alcaraz, who wore a black leg brace, expressed his pride in overcoming physical challenges to clinch the victory.

The Spaniard now prepares for a rematch with Jack Draper, after improving to a 5-0 career record against Khachanov. Alcaraz's concentration on clay remains impressive, holding a 12-1 season record.

In women's action, Jasmine Paolini achieved a comeback victory against Diana Shnaider, becoming the first Italian woman to reach the Rome semifinals since Sara Errani in 2014. Paolini attributes her turnaround to support from Errani, reflecting the passionate support of a cheering home crowd.

