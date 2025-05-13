Left Menu

Keegan Bradley: Dual Roles at the PGA Championship

Keegan Bradley is not only aiming for a second major title at this week's PGA Championship but also scouting members for his U.S. Ryder Cup team. Bradley has even considered including LIV Golf members and hasn't ruled out playing while captaining in this year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:30 IST
Keegan Bradley is gearing up for dual responsibilities at this week's PGA Championship, where he'll be competing for a second major title and evaluating potential members for the U.S. Ryder Cup team he will captain. Bradley, who organized a dinner with potential Ryder Cup players last week, said the PGA Championship will aid in making his six captain's picks, crucial for forming his 12-player team.

One area of Bradley's focus is the Ryder Cup points at stake in major competitions, offering opportunities for younger players to prove themselves under pressure. Bradley didn't shy away from mentioning the possibility of including LIV Golf stars like Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in his squad, emphasizing the goal of building the strongest team possible.

While it's rare for captains to play in the Ryder Cup, Bradley hasn't ruled out the option, although he currently prioritizes his captaincy role. The 2011 PGA Championship winner is concentrating on preparations for the September Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York, where the U.S. team aims to take back the trophy from Europe.

