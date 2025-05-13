Grand Slam Dreams and Global Games: A Sports News Roundup

As Jordan Spieth aims to join an elite group of golfers who've completed the career Grand Slam, he draws inspiration from Rory McIlroy's recent success. Spieth's opportunity arises at this week's PGA Championship after McIlroy's historic Masters win.

The NFL has announced a series of international games, extending its footprint to Dublin, London, and beyond. It represents a strategic effort to cultivate global fan base and marketing opportunities, with future games planned in places like Melbourne.

In soccer, FC Cincinnati has signed veteran striker Kei Kamara, while in golf, Jon Rahm approaches the PGA Championship eschewing perfectionism. Meanwhile, Alex Morgan takes a new role as part-owner of San Diego Wave FC, marking a new chapter in her illustrious soccer career.

