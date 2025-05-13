AC Milan's Quest for Redemption: Conceicao Eyes Coppa Italia Triumph

As AC Milan prepares for the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, manager Sergio Conceicao has reinforced the importance of handling pressure to cap off what has been a challenging season. With the team currently in eighth place in Serie A, a victory over Bologna in Rome could provide a much-needed morale boost.

Conceicao, historically tied to Rome's Stadio Olimpico during his playing days with Lazio, emphasizes experiencing joy rather than pressure in playing such crucial matches. "The pressure is typical in clubs like Milan," he stated, urging his players to focus and be prepared for the crucial showdown.

After a decisive 3-1 win over Bologna in Serie A, Conceicao remains tight-lipped about his lineup, yet confirms striker Rafael Leao and midfielder Youssouf Fofana's involvement. "Positive results improve the atmosphere," he remarked, confident in his resilient squad's ability to deliver.

