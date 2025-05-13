Left Menu

Record-Breaking Feats and Thrilling Finishes at Khelo India Youth Games 2025

The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 witnessed record-breaking performances, with Uttar Pradesh's Kadir Khan and Maharashtra's Aditya Pisal excelling in track events. Rajasthan surged in cycling, and Haryana dominated wrestling. The Games highlighted young athletes' determination and were marked by thrilling finishes across various disciplines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:05 IST
Record-Breaking Feats and Thrilling Finishes at Khelo India Youth Games 2025
Player in action during the event (Photo: SAI Media) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Kadir Khan made headlines by breaking the 400m meet record twice within 24 hours during the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, held at the Patliputra Sports Complex on Tuesday. Kadir clocked an impressive 47.34 seconds, surpassing Bihar's Piyush Raj's 47.43 seconds to clinch gold.

In the 100m sprint, Maharashtra's Aditya Pisal emerged as the fastest athlete with a record 10.62 seconds, narrowly beating Bihar's Prince Kumar in a close finish. Meanwhile, Rajasthan's cyclists claimed five out of six medals in the time trials, propelling the state up the medal tally.

Records were not limited to the track; in weightlifting, Uttar Pradesh's Tushar Chaudhary delivered a phenomenal performance, shattering previous records in clean & jerk and total lift categories. Haryana wrestlers dominated the mat, securing multiple golds, and underscoring their dominance in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025