Record-Breaking Feats and Thrilling Finishes at Khelo India Youth Games 2025

Uttar Pradesh's Kadir Khan made headlines by breaking the 400m meet record twice within 24 hours during the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, held at the Patliputra Sports Complex on Tuesday. Kadir clocked an impressive 47.34 seconds, surpassing Bihar's Piyush Raj's 47.43 seconds to clinch gold.

In the 100m sprint, Maharashtra's Aditya Pisal emerged as the fastest athlete with a record 10.62 seconds, narrowly beating Bihar's Prince Kumar in a close finish. Meanwhile, Rajasthan's cyclists claimed five out of six medals in the time trials, propelling the state up the medal tally.

Records were not limited to the track; in weightlifting, Uttar Pradesh's Tushar Chaudhary delivered a phenomenal performance, shattering previous records in clean & jerk and total lift categories. Haryana wrestlers dominated the mat, securing multiple golds, and underscoring their dominance in the sport.

