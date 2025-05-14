Juventus Scores Major Sponsorship Deal with Jeep

In a significant announcement, Juventus revealed that Jeep will return as its main front-of-jersey sponsor in a deal valued at 69 million euros, ongoing until June 2028. The famed Serie A club will receive an incremental payment, starting with 4 million euros for the remaining current season.

As Juventus renews its partnership with Jeep after a brief hiatus, the agreement fills the void left since last June, following an unsuccessful attempt to find a new main sponsor. Jeep, part of the automotive giant Stellantis, has a long-standing relationship with the club, having adorned its jerseys since 2012.

Additionally, Juventus has secured a secondary sponsorship agreement with the Detroit tourism bureau, 'Visit Detroit'. While financial specifics of this deal were not disclosed, it was confirmed to be significantly less than the Jeep contract. The club aims to regain prestige on and off the pitch following recent challenges, including a ban from European play.

