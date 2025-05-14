Bolivian Soccer Star Ramiro Vaca Faces Doping Allegations

Bolivian soccer club Bolivar announced the provisional suspension of midfielder Ramiro Vaca following an alleged anti-doping rule violation. Vaca, a notable scorer in the Copa Libertadores, is facing scrutiny after a failed doping test was conducted after their loss to Sportivo Cristal in Peru.

The club is initiating a legal process in support of Vaca, emphasizing their belief in his integrity and that he did not intentionally consume banned substances. Bolivar expressed commitment to assist the 25-year-old player at every stage of the investigation set by the current regulations.

Despite the setback, Vaca was poised to compete against Group G leaders, Palmeiras, in Brazil. Bolívar currently stands at the bottom of their group in the Copa Libertadores with three points from four matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)