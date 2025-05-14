Left Menu

Bolivian Soccer Star Ramiro Vaca Faces Doping Allegations

Bolivian midfielder Ramiro Vaca has been provisionally suspended due to an alleged anti-doping violation, according to his club, Bolivar. The suspension follows a failed test after a recent Copa Libertadores match. Bolivar supports Vaca, who is a top scorer in the tournament, throughout this legal process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 11:56 IST
Bolivian Soccer Star Ramiro Vaca Faces Doping Allegations

Bolivian soccer club Bolivar announced the provisional suspension of midfielder Ramiro Vaca following an alleged anti-doping rule violation. Vaca, a notable scorer in the Copa Libertadores, is facing scrutiny after a failed doping test was conducted after their loss to Sportivo Cristal in Peru.

The club is initiating a legal process in support of Vaca, emphasizing their belief in his integrity and that he did not intentionally consume banned substances. Bolivar expressed commitment to assist the 25-year-old player at every stage of the investigation set by the current regulations.

Despite the setback, Vaca was poised to compete against Group G leaders, Palmeiras, in Brazil. Bolívar currently stands at the bottom of their group in the Copa Libertadores with three points from four matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025