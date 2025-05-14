Unstoppable Pacers Advance, Thunder Strikes Nuggets, and More: A Power-Packed Sports Recap

The Indiana Pacers triumphed over the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 114-105 victory in Game 5, clinching the Eastern Conference semifinals thanks to Tyrese Haliburton's lead. On the links, Xander Schauffele prepares to defend his PGA Championship title in a star-studded opening group.

Angel City defender Savy King successfully underwent heart surgery after an alarming collapse during a match. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder shocked the Denver Nuggets, overturning a nine-point deficit to lead their playoff series.

The NBA buzz continues with reports that the Mavericks intend to retain their prized No. 1 draft pick, potentially selecting Duke standout Cooper Flagg. Plus, MLB's recent decision to remove past players from its permanently ineligible list may pave the way for Pete Rose's Hall of Fame induction.

(With inputs from agencies.)