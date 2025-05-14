Paraguay's FIFA Museum Exhibit: A Journey Through Football History

In Asuncion, Paraguayan children are getting a taste of World Cup glory as they explore the FIFA Museum exhibit, fueling dreams of future national team victories. With Paraguay hosting matches in the 2030 World Cup, the museum's presence brings excitement to a football-loving nation.

The museum offers a glimpse into football's storied past, showcasing trophies, jerseys, and memorabilia from legendary tournaments. This unique event commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 1930 World Cup, blending history with anticipation as Paraguay plans its return to the tournament stage.

FIFA's decision to hold its 75th Congress near Asuncion highlights South America's contributions to football history. Celebrating the game's legacy, visitors and football icons alike are captivated by the intimate display of cherished artifacts from across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)