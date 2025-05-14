Punjab FC Triumphs in AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League Finale with Convincing Victory

In a commanding display, Punjab FC secured the AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League 2024-25 title by defeating Jamshedpur FC 4-1 in the final held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. The match was decided within the first half as Punjab FC's formidable attack resulted in four goals in quick succession.

Karish Soram set the pace with an assured finish in the 28th minute, followed by Ashish Lohar's goal six minutes later, which capitalized on defensive errors. Vikash Kisku and Usham Thoungamba Singh further extended the lead, sealing the victory before halftime. Punjab FC finished second in Group A, advancing through the knockouts to claim the championship.

Earlier, the team demonstrated formidable prowess, notably overcoming Bengal Football Academy 6-2 and triumphing over FC Madras 3-2 in a thrilling semi-final. Punjab FC had a strong run in the zonal qualifiers, finishing top of their group with an impressive goal difference and securing their place in the final tournament round.

(With inputs from agencies.)