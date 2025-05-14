Left Menu

Punjab FC Triumphs in AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League Finale with Convincing Victory

Punjab FC crowned champions of the AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League 2024-25 after defeating Jamshedpur FC 4-1 in the final. The team secured the title with four first-half goals, showcasing dominance throughout the tournament, and highlighting standout performances in previous rounds to qualify for the final.

Updated: 14-05-2025 20:25 IST
Punjab FC football team after winning the title (Photo: PFC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding display, Punjab FC secured the AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League 2024-25 title by defeating Jamshedpur FC 4-1 in the final held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. The match was decided within the first half as Punjab FC's formidable attack resulted in four goals in quick succession.

Karish Soram set the pace with an assured finish in the 28th minute, followed by Ashish Lohar's goal six minutes later, which capitalized on defensive errors. Vikash Kisku and Usham Thoungamba Singh further extended the lead, sealing the victory before halftime. Punjab FC finished second in Group A, advancing through the knockouts to claim the championship.

Earlier, the team demonstrated formidable prowess, notably overcoming Bengal Football Academy 6-2 and triumphing over FC Madras 3-2 in a thrilling semi-final. Punjab FC had a strong run in the zonal qualifiers, finishing top of their group with an impressive goal difference and securing their place in the final tournament round.

