Left Menu

Alcaraz and Gauff: Rising Stars Shine in Italian Open

Carlos Alcaraz reaches the Italian Open semi-finals after a win over Jack Draper, while Coco Gauff progresses by defeating Mirra Andreeva. Alcaraz, preparing to defend his French Open title, showcased aggressive play, while Gauff fought through a tough tiebreaker to secure her victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:48 IST
Alcaraz and Gauff: Rising Stars Shine in Italian Open
Carlos Alcaraz

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz triumphantly advanced to the Italian Open semi-finals by defeating Briton Jack Draper 6-4 6-4. The third seed and four-time Grand Slam champion displayed a strong performance with 24 winners, crucial ahead of his French Open title defense.

Alcaraz, despite early nerves, successfully overpowered Draper by staying aggressive and employing clever drop shots. In women's singles, world number three Coco Gauff celebrated a 6-4 7-6(5) win over seventh seed Mirra Andreeva to also reach the semi-finals.

Gauff made a confident start, dominating the first set, while Andreeva fought back in the second. However, Gauff, a more experienced player, leveraged her skillset to win a tightly contested tiebreaker, maintaining her semi-final streak in Rome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025