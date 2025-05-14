Left Menu

Cycling Champion Esow Alban Survives Road Mishap

Top Indian cyclist Esow Alban was involved in a road accident with two bikers while training but sustained only minor injuries. The incident highlights the dangers cyclists face on roads, emphasizing the need for motorist awareness and cyclist safety. Esow has previously won international medals, representing India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:51 IST
Top Indian cyclist Esow Alban was struck from behind by two motorcyclists while training near the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, resulting in minor injuries. The mishap underscores the perilous conditions faced by cyclists, necessitating increased motorist vigilance and respect for cycling safety on roads.

Esow, a prominent figure from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands residing at the esteemed SAI Cycling Academy, emerged with bruises and damages to his bicycle, yet remains undeterred. He expressed gratitude for his safety on Instagram, emphasizing the shared human and athletic identity of cyclists, and called for enhanced road safety measures.

Having made history as the first Indian cyclist to achieve an individual medal at the global level, Esow's plea for cycling safety holds significant weight. The Cycling Federation of India confirms his recovery, acknowledging the incident as a minor accident with Esow poised to resume training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

