Camogie Teams Stand Firm in Shorts Protest Amidst Finals

Camogie players are protesting a rule that bans wearing shorts in favor of skirts or skorts during games. Despite previous postponements, this weekend's provincial finals will proceed under protest, with players refusing photography if forced into skorts. A special vote is set for May 22 to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:09 IST
The upcoming camogie provincial finals will carry on as players continue their protest against the rule prohibiting them from wearing shorts during matches. Despite the imposed dress code of skirts or skorts, the teams are determined to play, albeit under protest, striving for change in attire regulations.

Following the postponement of last weekend's Munster final between Cork and Waterford due to their decision on wearing shorts, the Leinster senior and intermediate finals faced similar threats. Teams from Kilkenny, Wexford, Carlow, and Laois have declared their intent to wear shorts, acknowledging the rules but prioritizing match continuity.

In light of their protest, the players have requested no photography or videography should they have to revert to skorts for compliance. The Camogie Association of Ireland has scheduled a special congress on May 22 to revisit the contentious rule, with both player and political backing urging decisive reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

