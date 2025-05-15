Rory McIlroy's Quest for Glory: PGA Championship Preview

As the PGA Championship approaches, the spotlight is firmly on Rory McIlroy, who aims to leverage his recent Masters victory for further glory at Quail Hollow, a place where he has historically excelled.

Alongside him in the field are formidable opponents, including Jordan Spieth, who is on a quest to complete his career Grand Slam, and defending champion Xander Schauffele, each bringing their unique narratives to the competition.

With major champions like Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau also in the mix, this championship is poised for a thrilling showcase of elite golfing prowess and strategic mastery.

(With inputs from agencies.)