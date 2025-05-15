AC Milan's Season Woes: Conceicao Reflects After Coppa Italia Loss
AC Milan manager Sergio Conceicao reflected on the disappointing Coppa Italia final defeat to Bologna. Despite setbacks this season, including the final’s 1-0 loss, he emphasized moving forward with dignity. Milan's season saw highs like the Supercoppa Italiana win but struggles in Serie A standings.
AC Milan manager Sergio Conceicao expressed his reflections on the team's Coppa Italia final defeat against Bologna, which ended in a narrow 1-0 loss. Conceicao highlighted the challenges faced throughout the season and the need to maintain dignity moving forward.
The loss capped a challenging season for Milan, with their only significant triumph being the Supercoppa Italiana victory in January. The team currently sits eighth in Serie A, four points away from a Champions League spot, with limited chances to improve their standings with only two matches remaining.
After the match, Conceicao acknowledged Bologna's performance and reiterated the importance of learning from this experience. During a press conference, he avoided discussing his future with the club, instead focusing on understanding the decisions made and identifying areas for improvement.
