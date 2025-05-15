Sports Drama: Upsets, Extend Deals, and Light Workouts

Zheng Qinwen broke her losing streak against Aryna Sabalenka, reaching the Italian Open semi-finals with a decisive 6-4 6-3 victory. The young Chinese tennis player expressed relief after defeating the world number one for the first time at her seventh attempt.

Anticipation builds for the PGA Championship as Rory McIlroy eyes another Grand Slam win at the beloved Quail Hollow. McIlroy is eager to relive his Masters triumph, hoping to continue his major-winning momentum on this friendly ground.

The sports world buzzes with a flurry of activity: Derrick Henry inks a historic extension with the Ravens, while the NBA penalizes Draymond Green for referee criticism. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry gears up for a possible return as the Warriors face crucial matches.

