Sports Drama: Upsets, Extend Deals, and Light Workouts

This sports news roundup covers key events such as Zheng Qinwen's win over Aryna Sabalenka, Rory McIlroy's quest for triumph at Quail Hollow during the PGA Championship, and Derrick Henry's extension with the Ravens. Other notable mentions include Warriors' Draymond Green's fine, Timberwolves' victory over the Warriors, and Stephen Curry's return to workouts.

Updated: 15-05-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 10:31 IST
Zheng Qinwen broke her losing streak against Aryna Sabalenka, reaching the Italian Open semi-finals with a decisive 6-4 6-3 victory. The young Chinese tennis player expressed relief after defeating the world number one for the first time at her seventh attempt.

Anticipation builds for the PGA Championship as Rory McIlroy eyes another Grand Slam win at the beloved Quail Hollow. McIlroy is eager to relive his Masters triumph, hoping to continue his major-winning momentum on this friendly ground.

The sports world buzzes with a flurry of activity: Derrick Henry inks a historic extension with the Ravens, while the NBA penalizes Draymond Green for referee criticism. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry gears up for a possible return as the Warriors face crucial matches.

