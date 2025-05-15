Left Menu

Pubudu Dassanayake: Leading USA Cricket Into a New Era

Pubudu Dassanayake has been reappointed as the coach of the USA men's cricket team, succeeding Stuart Law. Dassanayake brings previous experience and success, having coached the team from 2016-2019. USA Cricket aims to leverage his expertise for upcoming tournaments, including the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 12:05 IST
Pubudu Dassanayake has returned to the helm of the U.S. men's cricket team as their coach, marking a pivotal moment for the team. His previous tenure from 2016 to 2019 saw the team gain their One Day International (ODI) status, showcasing his effectiveness as a mentor.

The U.S. cricket fraternity expressed optimism as Dassanayake's leadership coincides with exciting times, particularly after their performance during the Twenty20 World Cup co-hosted with the West Indies, where they progressed to the Super Eight stage after defeating cricket powerhouse Pakistan.

Amid preparations for future tournaments such as the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2027 ODI World Cup, USA Cricket's expectations are high. Jonathan Atkeison, USA Cricket's Chief Executive, expressed confidence that Dassanayake's experience and insights will be invaluable in achieving their upcoming goals.

