Embracing Change: Indian Cricket Post Kohli and Rohit

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has urged fans of Indian cricket not to panic after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from Test cricket. He drew parallels to the period when the famed 'Fab Four'—Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly—exited the sport.

Manjrekar noted that though fans were initially anxious during that transitional phase, Indian cricket soon rose to the top of the ICC Test rankings. He expressed confidence in the next generation of Indian cricketers, buoyed by the sport's popularity and a pool of dedicated young talents eager to make their mark.

The former cricketer highlighted how the improvement of India's bowling attack came on the heels of the Fab Four's departure, suggesting a similar evolution could occur now. However, he acknowledged India's current overseas batting fragility but stressed that the team has nothing to lose as it embarks on this new era in the marquee Test series against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)