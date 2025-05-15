Left Menu

Dortmund's Dramatic Bundesliga Comeback: A Push for Champions League Glory

Borussia Dortmund are one win away from an incredible Bundesliga comeback, potentially securing a Champions League spot next season. From 11th place, they have climbed to fifth, propelled by coach Niko Kovac. Dortmund need a decisive win against Holstein Kiel or a favorable Freiburg result to clinch fourth place.

Berlin | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:41 IST
  Germany

Borussia Dortmund stands on the brink of a remarkable Bundesliga turnaround, needing just one more victory to potentially confirm their place in the next season's Champions League. They will face already-relegated Holstein Kiel in a crucial season finale this Saturday.

Dortmund's resurgence under new coach Niko Kovac has been nothing short of impressive, climbing from 11th to fifth place. With Champions League qualification on the line, Dortmund hopes to continue their winning run after a dominant performance against Bayer Leverkusen last week.

The team's transformation is credited to increased aggression and effectiveness, markedly different from former coach Nuri Sahin's tenure. While Dortmund aims for a significant victory, Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt face off in a match with major implications for both clubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

