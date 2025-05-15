Dortmund's Dramatic Bundesliga Comeback: A Push for Champions League Glory

Borussia Dortmund stands on the brink of a remarkable Bundesliga turnaround, needing just one more victory to potentially confirm their place in the next season's Champions League. They will face already-relegated Holstein Kiel in a crucial season finale this Saturday.

Dortmund's resurgence under new coach Niko Kovac has been nothing short of impressive, climbing from 11th to fifth place. With Champions League qualification on the line, Dortmund hopes to continue their winning run after a dominant performance against Bayer Leverkusen last week.

The team's transformation is credited to increased aggression and effectiveness, markedly different from former coach Nuri Sahin's tenure. While Dortmund aims for a significant victory, Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt face off in a match with major implications for both clubs.

