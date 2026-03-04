Iranian Soccer Team Plays Amid Turmoil at Home

The Iranian women's soccer team is navigating the turmoil back home, competing in the Women's Asian Cup amid personal and national concerns. The team is in Australia while conflict grips Iran, putting family and loved ones in danger.

21-year-old Sara Didar expressed the players' concern and sadness over the situation, emphasizing hope for better news from Iran. The team's presence in Australia, predating the strikes by Israel and the U.S., meant a challenging backdrop to their matches.

During a press conference, an Asian Football Confederation moderator requested questions focus strictly on football. Nonetheless, coaches and players shared their deep concerns about cut-off communication with their families. Despite these worries, the team trains and plays professionally, receiving warm support from Iranian-Australian fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)