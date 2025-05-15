ICC Unveils Record $5.76M Prize Pool for WTC Final at Lord's

With the much-anticipated Test at Lord's between South Africa and Australia nearing, the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed a significant prize pool for the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship. The total prize money stands at $5.76 million USD for the finals, marking a substantial increase from previous editions.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah highlighted that the victorious team will receive $3.6 million, while the second-place team will earn $2.1 million. 'The increase in prize money reflects our dedication to prioritizing Test cricket and building on the momentum from the past WTC cycles,' Shah noted. The winner's reward is now more than double the $1.6 million given in 2021 and 2023, and the runner-up's prize is a considerable jump from $800,000.

The 30-day countdown to the Ultimate Test was marked by a promotional video featuring stars from both teams and cricket legends. South Africa secured their spot after topping the WTC25 standings, with impressive series victories. Australia clinched their place in the final following their 3-1 triumph over India. Shah emphasized the championship's showcase of remarkable team performances, setting the stage for a thrilling final at Lord's.

(With inputs from agencies.)