Napoli's Title Defense: Serie A's Penultimate Showdown

As the Serie A season nears its dramatic conclusion, Napoli are in a tense battle to maintain their slim lead. A victory over Lazio could see them crowned champions, provided Inter Milan falters against Parma. The possibility of a playoff looms if the top teams finish level.

Despite recent struggles, including a 2-2 draw with Genoa, Napoli's unbeaten streak gives them hope. However, the absence of key midfielder Stanislav Lobotka is a setback. Meanwhile, Inter Milan, fresh off a resurgence, have eyes firmly on the prize, their form benefiting from Simone Inzaghi's strategic rotations.

Elsewhere, the race for Champions League spots heats up with Lazio, Juventus, and Roma eager to capitalize on any mistakes. Sunday's matches could provide crucial opportunities as the relegation battle also intensifies, with Monza, Empoli, and Lecce fighting to avoid the drop.

