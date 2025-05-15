AIPA Challenges Sports Ministry's Pickleball Federation Recognition
The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has contested the Ministry of Youth and Sports' decision to grant National Sports Federation status to the recently formed Indian Pickleball Association. AIPA claims that this has bypassed their longstanding contribution since 2007, urging for a review and intervention from the government.
In a notable legal development, the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has contested the Ministry of Youth and Sports' decision to accord National Sports Federation (NSF) status to the recently established Indian Pickleball Association (IPA). The Delhi High Court has directed the ministry to submit a written justification for this controversial decision.
AIPA President Arvind Prabhoo expressed firm opposition, arguing that undue lobbying led to the IPA's recognition, sidelining AIPA's 18-year contribution to the sport. Prabhoo announced that the court has requested an affidavit explaining why eligibility requirements were relaxed for the IPA. A decision is anticipated on the upcoming Monday.
The AIPA has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for intervention, emphasizing the perceived injustice. Established in 2007, AIPA represents pickleball in 24 states and has been pivotal in the sport's growth nationally and internationally. They assert that the IPA does not meet NSF criteria, urging a review to maintain fair practices in Indian sports governance.
