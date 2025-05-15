NRAI Announces Crucial Selection Trials for Shotgun Events

Left Menu

The NRAI has announced selection trials for shotgun events in New Delhi and Bhopal from May 21 to June 8. These trials will finalize the Indian team for future international competitions. Qualifications are based on scores from specific championships, and awardees have guaranteed eligibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:47 IST
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) revealed plans on Thursday for crucial national selection trials for shotgun events, which will be held in New Delhi and Bhopal between May 21 and June 1. These trials are pivotal for forming the Indian team set to compete on the international stage later this year.

The trials determine India's representatives in upcoming international competitions, including two ISSF World Cups in Italy and Greece, the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan, and significant events like the ISSF Junior World Cup and the Asian Youth Games. Notably, selection trial 2 takes place at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, focusing on skeet and trap disciplines.

Eligibility hinges on scores from recent competitions like the 67th National Shooting Championship. Distinguished awardees, including Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna honorees, will automatically qualify. NRAI's proactive schedule aims to uplift India's presence in global shooting sports.

