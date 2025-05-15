Left Menu

IPL 2025 Resumes: RCB Strengthens Squad with Tim David, Livingstone, Ngidi

RCB fortifies its line-up as Tim David, Romario Shepherd, and Lungi Ngidi join the squad amid IPL 2025's resumption. With cross-border tensions delaying the league, RCB is set to clash with Kolkata Knight Riders. England and West Indies player commitments create uncertainty over player availability.

Updated: 15-05-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:12 IST
IPL 2025 Resumes: RCB Strengthens Squad with Tim David, Livingstone, Ngidi
Tim David (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has bolstered its squad with the return of Australian batter Tim David ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumption. According to ESPNcricinfo, allrounder Romario Shepherd and Lungi Ngidi have also joined RCB.

The IPL was put on hold on May 8 due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The league will now continue starting May 17, with RCB taking on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The squad is further strengthened by England's Liam Livingstone and the earlier return of Jacob Bethell. Shepherd's team includes Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo. The West Indies ODI squad's tour to England, starting May 29, coincides with IPL's playoff schedule, raising questions about Shepherd's availability post-May 29.

Jacob Bethell, named for England's home series against the Caribbean side, and not selected for the Test against Zimbabwe, benefits from the ECB's NOC allowing players to participate until May 25. Meanwhile, Ngidi features in the World Test Championship final squad against Australia in June.

RCB currently stands second in the IPL table with 16 points, boasting eight victories and three losses, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

