Left Menu

Nihal Sarin Shines at Asian Chess Championship

Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin claimed second place at the Asian Individual Open Chess Championship. He matched the leader, Bardiya Daneshvar, on points but lost on tiebreaks. L R Srihari became India's 86th Grandmaster. Several other Indian players achieved notable successes, securing spots in the World Chess Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alain | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:28 IST
Nihal Sarin Shines at Asian Chess Championship
Chess Championship
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In an impressive display of skill, Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin secured second place at the Asian Individual Open Chess Championship. Sarin matched Iranian leader Bardiya Daneshvar point for point but ultimately yielded the top spot on tiebreaks after a thrilling match.

The event was filled with excitement for Indian chess enthusiasts as L R Srihari achieved his final Grandmaster norm, becoming the nation's 86th Grandmaster. Despite losing his last round to GM P Iniyan, Srihari's earlier tournament performance secured his title.

Other Indian players also shined. G B Harshvardhan claimed a GM norm and finished ninth, while S L Narayanan booked his World Cup seat with a draw. In the women's category, Vantika Agarwal narrowly missed a podium finish due to unfavorable tiebreak results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025