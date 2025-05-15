Nihal Sarin Shines at Asian Chess Championship

In an impressive display of skill, Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin secured second place at the Asian Individual Open Chess Championship. Sarin matched Iranian leader Bardiya Daneshvar point for point but ultimately yielded the top spot on tiebreaks after a thrilling match.

The event was filled with excitement for Indian chess enthusiasts as L R Srihari achieved his final Grandmaster norm, becoming the nation's 86th Grandmaster. Despite losing his last round to GM P Iniyan, Srihari's earlier tournament performance secured his title.

Other Indian players also shined. G B Harshvardhan claimed a GM norm and finished ninth, while S L Narayanan booked his World Cup seat with a draw. In the women's category, Vantika Agarwal narrowly missed a podium finish due to unfavorable tiebreak results.

(With inputs from agencies.)