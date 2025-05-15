Delhi Capitals Gear Up for IPL Clash Amidst Tensions
Delhi Capitals' skipper Axar Patel and veteran batter KL Rahul are back in training ahead of their final IPL home game against the Gujarat Titans. After a week-long pause due to military tensions between India and Pakistan, the team resumed practice with Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera being the only foreign player present.
Delhi Capitals, led by skipper Axar Patel and veteran batter KL Rahul, have resumed training ahead of their decisive 12th and final IPL home game against Gujarat Titans this Saturday.
The IPL schedule had come to a halt for a week because of increased military tensions between India and Pakistan. However, Delhi Capitals returned to their net sessions by Thursday.
Notably, all Indian squad members attended, while Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera was the sole overseas player present during the session.
