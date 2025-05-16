Tommy Paul's Drive to Victory: On and Off the Court

American tennis star Tommy Paul faced a tough week balancing off-court distractions with his performance at the Italian Open. His cherished Ford F-150 was repossessed at his Florida home, a concern that lingered even as he triumphed over Hubert Hurkacz in a tense match.

Despite the stress, Paul persevered and secured a spot in the semi-finals against Jannik Sinner in Rome. Aiming for a top 10 world ranking, Paul has made significant strides, earning substantial prize money while resolving his truck's fate by paying a fine.

Paul, who is the first American since Pete Sampras to reach consecutive semi-finals in Rome since 1993-94, hopes to add another title this season. A victory in Rome would provide an ideal prelude to the French Open, beginning May 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)