Left Menu

RGTA Athletes Shine at Khelo India Youth Games, Bag Five Medals

Roundglass Tennis Academy athletes showcased dominance at the Khelo India Youth Games in Patna, winning five of six possible medals in Boys Tennis. Key victories include Shanker Heisnam securing singles gold, while Arjun Rathi and Aarjun Pandit claimed gold in doubles. Their success underscores RGTA's focus on holistic athlete development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:00 IST
RGTA Athletes Shine at Khelo India Youth Games, Bag Five Medals
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Khelo India Youth Games in Patna, Bihar, Roundglass Tennis Academy (RGTA) athletes exhibited exceptional prowess, clinching five of the six available medals in Boys Tennis. Shanker Heisnam of Manipur triumphed over Haryana's Arjun Rathi to secure the gold medal in the singles event.

In other performances, Arjun Rathi ventured to glory in the doubles by partnering with Aarjun Pandit, together winning the gold. Aditya Mor claimed the silver bracket, while Hitesh Chauhan and Armaan Walia from Punjab took the bronze in doubles.

Guided by esteemed coach Aditya Sachdeva, RGTA has been nurturing its players' potential. Following the victories, Sachdeva emphasized the academy's dedication to holistic athlete development, underscoring their commitment to both the psychological welfare and sporting success of their young athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025