RGTA Athletes Shine at Khelo India Youth Games, Bag Five Medals

At the Khelo India Youth Games in Patna, Bihar, Roundglass Tennis Academy (RGTA) athletes exhibited exceptional prowess, clinching five of the six available medals in Boys Tennis. Shanker Heisnam of Manipur triumphed over Haryana's Arjun Rathi to secure the gold medal in the singles event.

In other performances, Arjun Rathi ventured to glory in the doubles by partnering with Aarjun Pandit, together winning the gold. Aditya Mor claimed the silver bracket, while Hitesh Chauhan and Armaan Walia from Punjab took the bronze in doubles.

Guided by esteemed coach Aditya Sachdeva, RGTA has been nurturing its players' potential. Following the victories, Sachdeva emphasized the academy's dedication to holistic athlete development, underscoring their commitment to both the psychological welfare and sporting success of their young athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)