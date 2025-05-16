Left Menu

Racing Voices: F1 Drivers Welcome FIA's Revised Penalty Policies

Formula One star George Russell and fellow drivers react to the FIA's decision to halve penalties for swearing. This change follows criticism over hefty fines. The revised policy gives stewards more discretion, a move applauded by drivers like McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who view it as a positive step.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Formula One drivers, including George Russell, have responded to the FIA's recent decision to reduce penalties for swearing by 50%. Russell, director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, called previous penalties 'ludicrous' and appreciated the change, but said it was overdue.

The FIA announced this amendment ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, allowing stewards more discretion. This change follows friction between drivers and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem over stringent language policies during events. Drivers previously faced fines starting at 40,000 euros for swearing, with penalties escalating for repeat offenses.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri, Formula One championship leader, welcomed the revision, believing it provides fairer conditions. He emphasized that the new rules account for differing circumstances, and views the emphasis on preventing abuse of officials as a reasonable implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

