Rohit Sharma Honored with Stand at Wankhede Stadium in Grand Ceremony
The iconic Wankhede Stadium now boasts the 'Rohit Sharma Stand' honoring the Indian cricket captain. The unveiling ceremony included prominent figures like Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and cricket leaders. Sharma expressed his gratitude, reflecting on his career as the legendary batter prepares for ongoing cricket challenges.
- Country:
- India
The 'Rohit Sharma Stand' at Wankhede Stadium, a tribute to the distinguished Indian cricket captain, was officially revealed on Friday. The ceremony was attended by Sharma, his family, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, and Mumbai Cricket Association President Ajinkya Naik.
During the event, Sharma expressed his overwhelming gratitude, stating, "As a kid, I dreamt of playing for Mumbai, for India. Having my name here is indescribable." Sharma, referred to as 'Hitman', also emphasized the special feeling he anticipates experiencing during upcoming matches.
Additionally, Sharma's remarkable career includes 19,700 runs over 499 matches, and he has achieved several historic feats, including the highest individual score in ODIs. Recently, he announced his Test retirement, concluding an illustrious phase with noteworthy achievements in international cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Royals Face Mumbai Indians in Crucial IPL Clash
Riyan Parag Leads Rajasthan Royals in IPL Clash Against Unchanged Mumbai Indians
Trent Boult's Milestone: 300 T20 Wickets and Mumbai Indians on Top!
Gautam Adani and Sharad Pawar Visit Pioneering Science and Technology Park
Rohit Sharma: Mumbai Indians' Impact Sub and Strategic Asset