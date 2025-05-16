Rohit Sharma Honored with Stand at Wankhede Stadium in Grand Ceremony

The 'Rohit Sharma Stand' at Wankhede Stadium, a tribute to the distinguished Indian cricket captain, was officially revealed on Friday. The ceremony was attended by Sharma, his family, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, and Mumbai Cricket Association President Ajinkya Naik.

During the event, Sharma expressed his overwhelming gratitude, stating, "As a kid, I dreamt of playing for Mumbai, for India. Having my name here is indescribable." Sharma, referred to as 'Hitman', also emphasized the special feeling he anticipates experiencing during upcoming matches.

Additionally, Sharma's remarkable career includes 19,700 runs over 499 matches, and he has achieved several historic feats, including the highest individual score in ODIs. Recently, he announced his Test retirement, concluding an illustrious phase with noteworthy achievements in international cricket.

