Unmasking Doping Networks: INTERPOL and WADA's Fight Against Banned Substances

An anti-doping workshop held by India's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has highlighted the crucial role of intelligence and investigation in curbing the supply of banned substances. The event, which featured the participation of INTERPOL and delegates from various Asian countries, marks a pivotal shift in the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) focus from merely testing athletes to tackling the roots of the issue.

The workshop aimed to equip anti-doping officers with techniques in intelligence gathering and suspect interrogation, a move NADA Director General Anant Kumar asserts is essential for effectively dismantling drug distribution networks. Participants from countries like Indonesia, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, along with India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), engaged in comprehensive sessions that also covered source management and analytical methods.

This initiative comes as part of WADA's broader strategy to foster a global network against doping crimes, having seen success in similar operations in Europe. An example of such success was the arrest of an Indian national in Kenya, illustrating effective coordination between anti-doping bodies and law enforcement. Workshops like these are slated to further enhance international cooperation and safeguard the integrity of sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)