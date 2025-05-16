India A’s Stellar Lineup Unveiled for England Tour
India A announced its squad for the England tour, boasting talents like Karun Nair and led by Abhimanyu Easwaran. They will face England Lions and play an intra-squad match. Noteworthy inclusions are Yashasvi Jaiswal and promising performers from domestic cricket, all aiming to showcase their skills.
The India 'A' team for the upcoming tour of England has been officially announced, featuring a mix of seasoned performers and rising stars. Among the selected players is Karun Nair, celebrated for his outstanding domestic season, earning him a spot in the squad.
Abhimanyu Easwaran, a stalwart for Bengal, will captain the team. Despite a challenging tour in Australia last year, Easwaran remains a key figure, bringing extensive experience. Joining ahead of the second match are dynamic batters Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, both pivotal in Gujarat Titans' IPL success.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, a cornerstone of India's top-order since his 2023 debut, will bolster the squad. In addition to these promising talents, the squad includes returning star Ishan Kishan, promising pacers like Harshit Rana, and formidable spinners ready to adapt to English conditions.
