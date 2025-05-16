Left Menu

India A’s Stellar Lineup Unveiled for England Tour

India A announced its squad for the England tour, boasting talents like Karun Nair and led by Abhimanyu Easwaran. They will face England Lions and play an intra-squad match. Noteworthy inclusions are Yashasvi Jaiswal and promising performers from domestic cricket, all aiming to showcase their skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:52 IST
India A’s Stellar Lineup Unveiled for England Tour
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India 'A' team for the upcoming tour of England has been officially announced, featuring a mix of seasoned performers and rising stars. Among the selected players is Karun Nair, celebrated for his outstanding domestic season, earning him a spot in the squad.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, a stalwart for Bengal, will captain the team. Despite a challenging tour in Australia last year, Easwaran remains a key figure, bringing extensive experience. Joining ahead of the second match are dynamic batters Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, both pivotal in Gujarat Titans' IPL success.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, a cornerstone of India's top-order since his 2023 debut, will bolster the squad. In addition to these promising talents, the squad includes returning star Ishan Kishan, promising pacers like Harshit Rana, and formidable spinners ready to adapt to English conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025