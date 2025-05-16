LAFC vs Club America: The High-Stakes Playoff for Club World Cup Spot
LAFC and Club America are set to face off in a crucial playoff on May 31 at BMO Stadium to secure the 32nd spot in the Club World Cup group stage. This opportunity arose after Club Leon was disqualified for violating ownership rules, leaving their appeal rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
With a slot in Group D at stake, featuring Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo, Tunisia's Esperance de Tunis, and Premier League titans Chelsea, both teams are expected to leave nothing to chance. The stakes could not be higher, promising an electrifying duel on the pitch.
