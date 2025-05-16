Left Menu

LAFC vs Club America: The High-Stakes Playoff for Club World Cup Spot

LAFC and Club America are set to face off in a crucial playoff on May 31 at BMO Stadium to secure the 32nd spot in the Club World Cup group stage. This opportunity arose after Club Leon was disqualified for violating ownership rules, leaving their appeal rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In a dramatic turn of events, Los Angeles FC and Club America are slated to battle on May 31 to determine who clinches the final berth in the esteemed Club World Cup. Taking place at LAFC's home ground, BMO Stadium, this playoff promises to be a thrilling encounter.

The need for this high-stakes match arises from Club Leon's disqualification from the tournament due to a breach of FIFA's ownership regulations, a ruling that has withstood the scrutiny of the Court of Arbitration for Sport. This development has paved the way for a riveting showdown between the Mexican giants and the MLS stalwarts.

With a slot in Group D at stake, featuring Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo, Tunisia's Esperance de Tunis, and Premier League titans Chelsea, both teams are expected to leave nothing to chance. The stakes could not be higher, promising an electrifying duel on the pitch.

