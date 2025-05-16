Stalemate Showdown: Chess Masters' Thrilling Duel

Yash Kapadi and Darsh Shetty have maintained their joint leadership at the All India Chess Masters FIDE Rating Chess Championship. Their highly anticipated encounter culminated in a tightly contested draw during Friday's Round 7 clash, keeping the suspense alive among chess enthusiasts.

Playing with the white pieces on the top board, Kapadi was engaged in a nerve-racking battle with Shetty, where neither could outmaneuver the other, resulting in a deadlock. With this outcome, both competitors stand firm with 6.5 points in the first place.

In a remarkable turn of events, 10-year-old Parv Hakani secured a victory over Shreyas Kaushik, clinching a full point and sharing third place with other contenders. The championship continues to be a tight race as participants showcase their strategic prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)