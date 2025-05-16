Left Menu

Stalemate Showdown: Chess Masters' Thrilling Duel

Yash Kapadi and Darsh Shetty continue to lead the All India Chess Masters FIDE Rating Chess Championship after a closely contested draw in Round 7. Parv Hakani, a 10-year-old, earned third place with an impressive victory. The competition remains intense with several players in close contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:10 IST
Stalemate Showdown: Chess Masters' Thrilling Duel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Yash Kapadi and Darsh Shetty have maintained their joint leadership at the All India Chess Masters FIDE Rating Chess Championship. Their highly anticipated encounter culminated in a tightly contested draw during Friday's Round 7 clash, keeping the suspense alive among chess enthusiasts.

Playing with the white pieces on the top board, Kapadi was engaged in a nerve-racking battle with Shetty, where neither could outmaneuver the other, resulting in a deadlock. With this outcome, both competitors stand firm with 6.5 points in the first place.

In a remarkable turn of events, 10-year-old Parv Hakani secured a victory over Shreyas Kaushik, clinching a full point and sharing third place with other contenders. The championship continues to be a tight race as participants showcase their strategic prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025