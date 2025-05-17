Brazilian Football's Electoral Showdown: A New Coach and a Heated Presidential Race

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is set for a significant leadership shakeup as officials prepare to elect a new president on May 25, the same day as the final round of the Spanish league.

This coincides with the introduction of Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid's esteemed coach, as the new head of Brazil's national team. Fernando Sarney, appointed as caretaker president following the judicial removal of Ednaldo Rodrigues, announced these developments amid ongoing administrative controversies.

A Rio-based judge voided Rodrigues' first-term agreement and called for expedited elections, sparking legal responses. Despite persistent challenges, Sarney has assured that Ancelotti's appointment remains unaffected.

