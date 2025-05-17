Jhonattan Vegas Shines at PGA Championship Amidst Quail Hollow Drama

Venezuela's golf sensation Jhonattan Vegas displayed exceptional prowess at the PGA Championship held at Quail Hollow, holding onto a narrow lead midway through the second round on Friday. Vegas ended the day with a one-under-par 70, maintaining his two-shot lead over French competitor Matthieu Pavon.

Max Homa, who previously clinched his first PGA Tour title at Quail Hollow in 2019, dramatically surged into the top contenders, finishing the round with an impressive seven-under-par 64. Despite a challenging par-four closing hole, which saw Vegas stumble into a double-bogey, he remains optimistic for the days ahead.

The competition, featuring world-class golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, added to the thrilling atmosphere. As the championship progresses, all eyes will be on Vegas, who is determined to remember the day's highlights and maintain his lead through the remaining rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)