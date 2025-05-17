Left Menu

Jhonattan Vegas Shines at PGA Championship Amidst Quail Hollow Drama

Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas maintained a slim lead at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, despite a challenging final hole in the second round. With a score of eight under par, Vegas leads Frenchman Matthieu Pavon. Max Homa delivered a stellar performance, positioning himself in contention with a personal best round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 00:53 IST
Jhonattan Vegas Shines at PGA Championship Amidst Quail Hollow Drama

Venezuela's golf sensation Jhonattan Vegas displayed exceptional prowess at the PGA Championship held at Quail Hollow, holding onto a narrow lead midway through the second round on Friday. Vegas ended the day with a one-under-par 70, maintaining his two-shot lead over French competitor Matthieu Pavon.

Max Homa, who previously clinched his first PGA Tour title at Quail Hollow in 2019, dramatically surged into the top contenders, finishing the round with an impressive seven-under-par 64. Despite a challenging par-four closing hole, which saw Vegas stumble into a double-bogey, he remains optimistic for the days ahead.

The competition, featuring world-class golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, added to the thrilling atmosphere. As the championship progresses, all eyes will be on Vegas, who is determined to remember the day's highlights and maintain his lead through the remaining rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025