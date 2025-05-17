Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra's 90m Throw: A Bitter-Sweet Achievement

Neeraj Chopra achieved a landmark 90.23m javelin throw in the Doha Diamond League, becoming the third Asian to break the 90m barrier. Despite finishing second to Julian Weber, Chopra remains confident of further achievements, now largely recovered from a persistent groin injury and working under coach Jan Zelezny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 17-05-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 00:57 IST
Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra experienced a mix of triumph and frustration at the Doha Diamond League as he managed a 90.23m throw, breaking the 90m barrier for the first time.

Despite this significant milestone, Chopra finished second to Julian Weber's 91.06m attempt. With a mostly healed groin injury, Chopra is optimistic about further achievements, underlining his confidence and readiness for more 90m-plus throws in upcoming events this season.

Coached by Jan Zelezny since February, Chopra is fine-tuning his technique, aiming for success at the World Championships in Tokyo from September 13 to 21. Chopra acknowledged his supportive coach and credited the event's favorable conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

