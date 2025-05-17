Neeraj Chopra's 90m Throw: A Bitter-Sweet Achievement

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra experienced a mix of triumph and frustration at the Doha Diamond League as he managed a 90.23m throw, breaking the 90m barrier for the first time.

Despite this significant milestone, Chopra finished second to Julian Weber's 91.06m attempt. With a mostly healed groin injury, Chopra is optimistic about further achievements, underlining his confidence and readiness for more 90m-plus throws in upcoming events this season.

Coached by Jan Zelezny since February, Chopra is fine-tuning his technique, aiming for success at the World Championships in Tokyo from September 13 to 21. Chopra acknowledged his supportive coach and credited the event's favorable conditions.

