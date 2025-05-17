Left Menu

Messi to Visit Kerala: A Test of Sponsorship

Kerala's Sports Minister, V Abdurahiman, reaffirms plans for the Argentina football team's visit, led by Lionel Messi. Despite media reports of cancellation due to sponsor issues, the minister emphasizes the sponsors' responsibility and expresses confidence in their ability to resolve payment matters and fulfill the visit plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:35 IST
Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has reiterated his confidence that the Argentina national football team, led by Lionel Messi, will visit the state, as initially announced.

He emphasized that the onus of bringing the team to Kerala lies with the sponsors, not the government. This statement comes amid media reports suggesting a cancellation of the team's visit due to unresolved contractual issues.

According to Abdurahiman, the Kochi-based Reporter Broadcasting Company remains under contract with the Argentina team. While some delays were acknowledged, the minister expressed confidence that the payment concerns will soon be settled, ensuring the team's arrival in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

