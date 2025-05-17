Tottenham's Ultimate Showdown: Son's Day of Destiny

Tottenham Hotspur's captain, Son Heung-min, has expressed that the approaching Europa League final with Manchester United will be a defining moment in his career. With high stakes attached, the north London squad is striving to salvage a tumultuous season.

Spurs recently faced a 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa, marking their 21st loss this season and landing them at 17th in the Premier League. Son, who has returned to fitness, spoke to the BBC, describing this season as disappointing, yet remains optimistic about the potential silverware.

Winning against United in Bilbao would not only end Spurs' 17-year trophy drought but also secure the 32-year-old Son his first trophy with the club. "Wednesday will be the biggest day of my life," he expressed, aspiring to make a memorable mark in football history.

