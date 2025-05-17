Left Menu

KKR's Manish Pandey: IPL 2025 Showdown vs RCB Crucial Amid Resumption

Kolkata Knight Riders' Manish Pandey shares insights ahead of a crucial IPL 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As the BCCI resumes the season after suspension, Pandey emphasizes the team's focus on improving performance with only two games left, highlighting their strong Chinnaswamy Stadium record against RCB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:29 IST
KKR's Manish Pandey: IPL 2025 Showdown vs RCB Crucial Amid Resumption
Manish Pandey. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of a pivotal matchup against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Manish Pandey has voiced his thoughts as the IPL 2025 season resumes. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the continuation of the 18th season, unveiling the schedule for the remaining games.

Suspended for a week due to India-Pakistan tensions, the IPL is now set to resume. At a pre-match press conference, Pandey remarked on KKR's current situation, stating, "Nothing much to lose from here... two more games to go, so every player in the lineup is eager to perform." He emphasized the enthusiasm of playing at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, keen to triumph against a formidable RCB backed by passionate home fans.

KKR maintains a historical rivalry with RCB, including a notable 2017 victory where KKR bowled out RCB for just 49 runs, the lowest total in IPL history. Currently, RCB are second on the points table, while KKR holds sixth place, intensifying the stakes as they aim to uphold their winning streak at Chinnaswamy since 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025