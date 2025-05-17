KKR's Manish Pandey: IPL 2025 Showdown vs RCB Crucial Amid Resumption

In anticipation of a pivotal matchup against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Manish Pandey has voiced his thoughts as the IPL 2025 season resumes. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the continuation of the 18th season, unveiling the schedule for the remaining games.

Suspended for a week due to India-Pakistan tensions, the IPL is now set to resume. At a pre-match press conference, Pandey remarked on KKR's current situation, stating, "Nothing much to lose from here... two more games to go, so every player in the lineup is eager to perform." He emphasized the enthusiasm of playing at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, keen to triumph against a formidable RCB backed by passionate home fans.

KKR maintains a historical rivalry with RCB, including a notable 2017 victory where KKR bowled out RCB for just 49 runs, the lowest total in IPL history. Currently, RCB are second on the points table, while KKR holds sixth place, intensifying the stakes as they aim to uphold their winning streak at Chinnaswamy since 2015.

