Amingaon Cricket Stadium to Boost Assam's Sports Scene by 2024

A state-of-the-art cricket stadium is set to open in Amingaon, just outside Guwahati, by February next year, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The new venue, capable of holding 20,000 spectators, aims to accommodate international matches with modern facilities, enhancing the region's sports infrastructure.

In addition to the cricket stadium, adjacent projects like adequate parking and allied facilities are progressing to support events such as ODIs and T20s. This development nurtures the growing sports culture in Assam, complementing existing venues like Sarusajai and Barsapara stadiums. These efforts collectively position the state to host significant sporting events.

Sarma also inspected progress on another under-construction facility, including a swimming pool and a badminton stadium. With aspirations of hosting future national games, Assam aims to leverage its growing infrastructure while encouraging local athletes to make the most of these resources, reflecting the state's commitment to sports and cultural advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)